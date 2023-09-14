Missouri man sentenced to 15 years in prison for illegal firearm, meth trafficking

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

A Kansas City, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm and for possessing methamphetamine to distribute.

Kendall A. Childress, 40, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole.

On April 20, 2023, Childress pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Kansas City police officers stopped Childress, who was driving a 2012 Kia Soul, on an outstanding felony arrest warrant on Sept. 20, 2022. When officers searched Childress during his arrest they found a Walther PK380 semi-automatic firearm tucked into the left side of his waistband and a Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic firearm in the right side of his waistband. The Smith & Wesson firearm had been reported stolen.

Officers also searched the Kia and found a plastic bag that contained 64.59 grams of methamphetamine in the center console, as well as another plastic bag that contained 4.34 grams of fentanyl.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Childress has four prior felony convictions for the criminal use of a financial card, two prior felony convictions for burglary, and prior felony convictions for receiving stolen property, stealing, resisting arrest by fleeing, trafficking drugs, battery against a correctional officer, possession of narcotics, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean T. Foley. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department.

