Missouri man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole for $4 million meth conspiracy and illegal firearms

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for his role in a $4 million drug-trafficking conspiracy that distributed more than 520 kilograms of methamphetamine over three years.

Christapher Dean Parton, also known as “Big Baby,” 32, of St. Joseph, was sentenced by United States District Judge Greg Kays to 15 years in federal prison without parole.

On April 16, 2021, Parton pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from Jan. 1, 2017, to July 21, 2020, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

For approximately a year and a half, Parton was regularly provided one to two kilograms of methamphetamine each week by a drug trafficking organization based in Kansas City, Missouri. Parton, who transported the methamphetamine from Kansas City to the St. Joseph area for distribution, was found by the court to be involved in approximately 91 kilograms of methamphetamine. Additionally, Parton admitted he traded at least 50 guns, that he received through his drug distribution activities, for methamphetamine.

The entire drug trafficking organization received more than $4 million in exchange for the unlawful distribution of more than 520 kilograms of methamphetamine, based on an average street price of $8,000 per kilogram of methamphetamine.

Parton is among 25 defendants charged in this case, and the first defendant to be sentenced.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Bruce Rhoades and Robert Smith. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, the FBI, and the Buchanan County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department.

Related