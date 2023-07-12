Missouri man sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a child

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for the sexual exploitation of a 14-year-old victim.

Jared Neal Gonzales, 26, of Springfield, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 15 years in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced Gonzales to 10 years of supervised release following incarceration. Gonzales will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements, which may apply throughout his life.

On Nov. 8, 2022, Gonzales pleaded guilty to one count of using a minor to produce child pornography. Gonzales admitted he was in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl. Gonzalez also admitted they used a cell phone to record themselves having sexual intercourse. On at least two occasions, at Gonzales’s request, the child victim used her cell phone to send him videos of the couple engaged in sexual intercourse.

Gonzales has also been charged in the Circuit Court of Greene County, Mo., for sexual misconduct involving a child and attempted statutory sodomy in the second degree in relation to this conduct.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie L. Wan. It was investigated by the FBI and the Springfield, Mo., Police Department.

