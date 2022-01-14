Missouri man sentenced to 15 years for meth trafficking and illegal firearm

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing methamphetamine and a firearm.

Leif Christopher Haslag, 39, of Loose Creek, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to 15 years in federal prison without parole.

On July 1, 2021, Haslag pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Law enforcement officers were conducting surveillance on Sept. 12, 2019, and saw Haslag leaving a Jefferson City, Mo., residence in a Ford Explorer with license plates that were registered to another vehicle. Officers stopped Haslag and searched the vehicle. Inside, they found approximately 48.3 grams of pure methamphetamine and a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun.

Haslag told investigators he had sold between four and six ounces of methamphetamine in the past 30 days. He also told them he had purchased the handgun the day before for $75, with the intent to sell it.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Haslag has seven prior felony convictions for burglary, seven prior felony convictions for theft, multiple prior felony convictions related to drug trafficking, and a prior felony conviction for stealing a motor vehicle.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren E. Kummerer. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Jefferson City, Mo., Police Department, and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force.

