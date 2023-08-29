Missouri man sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man from Ferguson, Missouri who was caught in 2021 with fentanyl, methamphetamine, and two guns after a police chase was sentenced Friday to 13 years in prison.

Derenta Street, 33, pleaded guilty in May to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He admitted fleeing from police and throwing out drugs and a gun while doing so.

On Sept. 29, 2021, St. Louis County Police Department officers spotted Street near the intersection of Trask and Crowley Drives in north St. Louis County in a Chevrolet Corvette bearing license plates that belonged to another vehicle. Officers tried to pull Street over, but he sped off. After they used spike strips to deflate his tires, Street threw out a Remington 1911-RlS, .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol, baggies containing fentanyl and methamphetamine, and capsules containing fentanyl. Once Street stopped and officers arrested him, they found more fentanyl and a Glock 17 9mm pistol equipped with an illegal, aftermarket device that converted it into an automatic weapon, commonly referred to as a “switch,” his plea agreement says.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Martin prosecuted the case.

