Missouri man sentenced to 12 years in prison on drug, gun charges

U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk on Tuesday sentenced a man, caught with drugs and guns and who admitted to distributing drugs, to 12 years in prison.

Christopher A. Calicott, 43, pleaded guilty in April to three felony counts: possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Following a multi-agency investigation, a court-approved search of the home of Calicott and his wife, Jodi L. Calicott, in an RV park near Sikeston, Missouri, uncovered drugs, cash, and guns. Investigators found two bags containing a total of 60 grams of cocaine, two bags with a total of 247 grams of meth, two bags containing 124 grams of marijuana, a 9mm semiautomatic pistol loaded with 15 rounds, a 12-gauge shotgun loaded with five shells, $6,600 in cash, and drug paraphernalia. Both Calicotts admitted their involvement in the drug trade, and Christopher Calicott acknowledged possession of the firearms.

Jodi L. Calicott, 38, was sentenced in June to five years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

The investigation involved the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter prosecuted the case.

