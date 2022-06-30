Missouri man sentenced to 11 years in prison for selling methamphetamine

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White on Tuesday sentenced a St. Louis man to 11 years for selling methamphetamine to drug investigators.

Judge White also found that Shaun Glenwood Mack, 44, was a career offender due to prior drug convictions.

In August 2020, investigators for the Drug Enforcement Administration learned that Mack was selling methamphetamine from his St. Louis apartment in ounce quantities. A DEA confidential source arranged to buy two ounces of crystal methamphetamine from Mack on Aug. 7, 2020, for $1,800.

After Mack was indicted for that sale and arrested on June 29, 2021, investigators found 7 grams of methamphetamine, 211 capsules containing a total of 12.5 grams of fentanyl, and clear plastic bags containing approximately 13.7 grams of fentanyl, 5.8 grams of cocaine and 5.2 grams of cocaine base.

Mack pleaded guilty on March 30 to a charge of intent to distribute a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from the Internal Revenue Service and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.