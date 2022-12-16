Missouri man sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing, and iillegally possessing a firearm used in a murder

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing the firearm he stole from his victim and used to kill him.

Larry D. Bradley, 54, of Kansas City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Beth Phillips to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

On May 11, 2022, Bradley was found guilty at trial of being a felon in possession of a firearm, stealing a firearm, possessing a stolen firearm, and receiving a firearm while under indictment for a felony. Bradley has been in federal custody since his arrest on July 9, 2021.

On March 20, 2020, officers with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department were dispatched to a residence on a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Thomas Willett, who was suffering from a fatal gunshot wound, on the floor of the residence. Officers learned that in the heat of an argument, Bradley had shot Willett with a Glock .40-caliber handgun and then fled from the residence with the firearm. With the assistance of a police dog, they were able to find Bradley hiding inside a trailer. Bradley no longer had the firearm, so officers asked him where the firearm was located. Bradley led the officers to a tire where he had hidden the firearm. Bradley later admitted that he had stolen the firearm from Willett a couple of days before the shooting.

According to testimony during Bradley’s trial, a conflict arose between Bradley and Willet because he was unwilling to support Bradley’s heroin habit. Bradley had pulled a knife on Willet a few days earlier and stated several times that he wanted to hurt Willett.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm. Bradley has prior felony convictions for first-degree robbery and second-degree robbery. It is also illegal for anyone who is under indictment for a felony to receive a firearm. At the time he stole the firearm, he was under indictment for the felony possession of methamphetamine.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Q. McCarther and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah J. Rasalam. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo. Police Department.

