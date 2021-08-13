Missouri man sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing 98 kilos of meth, illegally possessing 23 firearms

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Missouri, man who was responsible for distributing nearly 100 kilograms of methamphetamine, has been sentenced in federal court after law enforcement officers seized nearly two dozen firearms and illegal drugs from his residence.

Daniel Dewayne Gregg, 58, of Bates City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough on Wednesday, Aug. 11, to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison without parole.

On April 8, 2021, Gregg pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to court documents, Gregg was responsible for distributing 98 kilograms of methamphetamine. Law enforcement officers identified Gregg as a major supplier of methamphetamine trafficking following several controlled drug purchases. Officers executed a search warrant at Gregg’s residence on Sept. 11, 2020, and placed him under arrest.

Gregg told officers that he had been dealing crystal methamphetamine continuously for at least the past six months. Gregg stated that he was a kilogram-level dealer of crystal methamphetamine and had sold, at a conservative minimum, at least 12 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine per month for the past six months (and had been selling large amounts of methamphetamine for at least a year and a half).

Gregg stated he had several large-scale customers who purchased at least a half-kilogram of methamphetamine from him at a time. One customer, said Gregg, purchased one or two kilograms of methamphetamine each week. Gregg said he purchased methamphetamine for $12,000 per kilogram and sold it for about $13,000 per kilogram.

Officers located a large firearm safe in the basement of Gregg’s residence that contained 22 firearms and a large amount of cash; in total, officers seized $22,240 from Gregg’s residence, which has been forfeited to the government.

Officers also searched Gregg’s vehicle and found 151.6 grams of methamphetamine, 436.5 grams of marijuana, and 207 prescription pills that were identified to be either Xanax, Alprazolam, Clonazepam, or Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine pills, which were in unlabeled prescription pill bottles. Officers seized a total of 318 pills of scheduled controlled pharmaceutical prescriptions not in Gregg’s name. Officers also found methamphetamine inside a fanny pack. They found a loaded Smith and Wesson .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol on top of the fanny pack. Gregg told officers he had the firearm because he had been threatened by individuals wanting to do him harm, and Gregg stated he had the firearm in case those individuals came to his residence to harm him.

According to court documents, Gregg was on supervised release at the time of this offense after serving a sentence of 100 months in federal prison for a conviction of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Gregg has numerous prior convictions, including multiple controlled substances convictions.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Trey Alford. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

