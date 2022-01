Missouri man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole for illegal firearm

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Missouri, man has been sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm.

Jeremiah Ezekiel Brown, 37, Columbia, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Nanette K. Laughrey on Wednesday, Jan. 26, to 10 years in federal prison without parole. This is the maximum statutory penalty for this offense.

Brown was found guilty at trial on Sept. 20, 2021, of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Brown was arrested by a Columbia police detective during a traffic stop on Nov. 24, 2020. The detective searched him and found a loaded Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun in Brown’s waistband. Detectives searched the vehicle Brown was driving and found a backpack in the front seat that contained a total of 37 grams of marijuana, 10 packages that contained marijuana edibles, 14 doses of LSD, a baggie of .5 grams of cocaine, and two Alprazolam bars. They also found an empty Glock extended magazine with a 31-round capacity and a pair of brass knuckles.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Brown has prior felony convictions for possession of stolen things, possession of a controlled substance, robbery, receiving stolen property, and attempted delivery of a controlled substance into a prison.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Aaron M. Maness and Ashley S. Turner. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Columbia, Mo., Police Department.

