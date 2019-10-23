Missouri man sentenced to 10 years for receiving and distributing child pornography

A Joplin, Missouri, man was sentenced in federal court for receiving and distributing child pornography over the internet.

Daniel Shawn Rehman, 25, was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to 10 years in federal prison without parole. The court also sentenced Rehman to 15 years of supervised release following incarceration.

On March 6, 2019, Rehman pleaded guilty to receiving and distributing child pornography over the internet.

According to court documents, the website Tumbler reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Rehman had uploaded multiple files of child pornography. Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Rehman’s apartment on November 7, 2018. Officers seized multiple devices belonging to Rehman’s cell phone, which contained child pornography and a significant amount of child pornography anime.

There also were multiple images that depicted violence and racial hatred; for example, Rehman created an image where he is wearing a Nazi officer’s hat in front of a large pile of dead bodies. In another image, a cartoon character duck is depicted with a caption bubble stating, “When you trick the autistic kid into raping the girl with Down syndrome you record it, sell the video to a local pedophile and use the profit to buy guns to shoot up the school.” Inside Rehman’s apartment, officers found a green flag hung on one of the apartment walls, which Rehman told them was a flag for Pakistani Nazis. In the kitchen, above the cabinets, officers found a German Nazi officer’s hat. A Ruger handgun was found inside a metal ammunition can, along with more than 300 rounds of ammunition.

Rehman admitted to officers that he had been viewing child pornography for several years, and that he had downloaded and possessed images of child pornography of children as young as infants.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crime Task Force and Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

