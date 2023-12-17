Missouri man receives 8-1/2 year prison sentence for illegal firearms possession

Tanner S. Huffman, 30, a Koshkonong, Missouri, resident, and member of the Gangster Disciples, received a federal court sentence for illegal firearm possession.

U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips sentenced Huffman on Thursday, Dec. 14, to eight years and six months in federal prison without parole.

Huffman admitted guilt on Sept. 19, 2022, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents revealed Huffman burglarized a Hardy, Arkansas, residence on Jan. 20, 2021, stealing various items, including firearms. The following day, he was linked to another firearm theft in Howell County, Missouri.

On Jan. 23, 2022, authorities located Huffman at the West Plains Motel in West Plains, Missouri. Officers, monitoring the motel, observed Huffman arriving on a motorcycle stolen during the burglary. Upon arresting Huffman in his motel room, they found methamphetamine, marijuana, brass knuckles, a 9mm ammunition round, and the motorcycle’s key. A loaded Walther 9mm firearm with a high-capacity magazine was also discovered in the room.

Additionally, seven stolen firearms were found at Huffman’s residence, including various rifles and shotguns, some without serial numbers.

Court documents indicate Huffman’s high-ranking role in the Gangster Disciples as of 2020.

Federal law prohibits felons from possessing firearms or ammunition. Huffman, already serving a state sentence for controlled substance possession, has prior felony convictions, including assault, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, unlawful weapon use, burglary, firearm theft, explosive weapon possession, and controlled substance possession.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Carney prosecuted the case, with investigations by the Howell County Sheriff’s Department, West Plains Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Hardy Police Department.