Missouri man pleads guilty to statutory rape of foster child

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man from St. Louis County, Missouri on Tuesday admitted to impregnating a minor and sexually abusing her when she was in foster care.

Edward Wiseman, 43, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to two felonies: coercion and enticement of a minor and solicitation of child pornography. He admitted sexually abusing a minor for multiple years and impregnating her when she was 14. After she was placed in foster care, Wiseman sent her naked pictures of himself and requested the same from her, and met her to have sex when she was 16.

He initially lied to authorities when questioned about the rape and impregnation of the girl.

That victim’s younger sister told authorities that Wiseman had also sexually abused her. Wiseman disputes those allegations.

Law enforcement officers later found child pornography on Wiseman’s phone.

At his August 4 sentencing, Wiseman could face at least 10 years and up to life in prison for the coercion charge and at least five years and up to 20 years for the child pornography charge. Wiseman is also facing charges including statutory rape and statutory sodomy in St. Louis County Circuit Court.

The U.S. Secret Service, the North County Police Cooperative, and the St. Louis County Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson is prosecuting the case.

Related