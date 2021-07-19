Missouri man pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a child

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Missouri, man pleaded guilty in federal court to the sexual exploitation of a 14-year-old victim.

Damion Spillman, 28, of Carl Junction, pleaded guilty before U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge David P. Rush to the sexual exploitation of a child.

By pleading guilty, Spillman admitted to enticing a 14-year-old victim to give him a pornographic video and photos of herself. Spillman received the nude images and video from Jane Doe between late November 2019 and January 2020. Spillman admitted to threatening the victim when she reported to the authorities that Spillman was making her give him nude images.

Under federal statutes, Spillman is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of 30 years in federal prison without parole.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie L. Wan. It was investigated by the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force and Homeland Security Investigation.

Related