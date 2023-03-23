Missouri man pleads guilty to robbing his escort at gunpoint

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man from St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday admitted robbing and assaulting an escort at gunpoint in 2021.

Antwan R. Johnson, 24, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge John A. Ross to an armed robbery charge and a charge of possessing and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Johnson admitted using Megapersonals.com to arrange a meeting with an escort in the 4200 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue in St. Louis on August 17, 2021. While in the escort’s car, Johnson pulled a gun from his waistband and robbed her of her purse, which contained two cell phones and cash. He then struck her in the head with the gun, threatened her life, and fired two shots at her vehicle as it drove away, striking the vehicle once, his plea agreement says.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on June 27. He faces a mandatory minimum of seven years in prison for the gun charge, consecutive to the robbery charge, which carries a possible penalty of up to 20 years in prison. Both sides have agreed to recommend a 10-year sentence.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Szczucinski is prosecuting the case.

