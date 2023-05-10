Missouri man pleads guilty to killing his girlfriend over $36

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – A man has pleaded guilty to the 2018 killing of his girlfriend over 36 dollars.

Forty-seven-year-old Brian Clay has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the deadly shooting of Loreal Goode in the St. Louis area of Jennings. Prosecutors say Goode’s daughter, then 14 years old, was sitting in the car beside her mother when Goode was shot in the head. Clay shot Goode because she refused to drive him to the pawnshop and give him $36 to get his TV out. He then took her cell phone, bank card, and vehicle and drove to a casino, where he was captured.

The murder took place around 10:50 a.m. on June 13, 2018, in the 6400 block of West Florissant Avenue. Officers with the St. Louis County Police Department arrived to find Goode dead inside a parked car with a gunshot wound to her head. She was 32.

Investigators said Clay shot Goode while the two were sitting in Goode’s car. Clay wanted Goode to bring him to a pawn shop and give him $36, so he could retrieve his television. When Goode refused, Clay shot her. Clay then stole Goode’s cell phone, debit card, and car.

Police arrested Clay a short time later at an area casino.

At the time, prosecutors charged Clay with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm, and armed criminal action.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said Clay agreed to plead guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder, with approval from the victim’s family. The other charges were unaltered.

