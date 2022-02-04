Missouri man pleads guilty to forcible resistance, meth trafficking and illegal firearms

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Missouri man pleaded guilty in federal court to ramming into two law enforcement vehicles while attempting to flee while in possession of methamphetamine and firearms.

Antony M. Quinones, of Kansas City, also known as “Droopy,” age 49, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to one count of forcibly resisting a federal law enforcement officer, one count of possessing methamphetamine to distribute, and one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

U.S. Marshal deputies tracked Quinones, who was being sought for absconding from supervision to a Quality Inn on Nov. 13, 2018. Quinones left the hotel with two females. As he approached his vehicle, deputies attempted a vehicle pin. Quinones hopped in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and attempted to flee from the parking lot. Quinones accelerated his vehicle into two occupied vehicles, causing significant damage. Quinones fled and eventually wrecked into a light pole. He got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. As he fled, he pulled a Smith and Wesson .40-caliber pistol from his waistband just before he was apprehended. Quinones continued to struggle with the deputies but was successfully taken into custody.

Deputies found approximately one ounce of methamphetamine and $3,500 in Quinones’s jacket pockets. Deputies searched Quinones’s vehicle and found 10 ounces of methamphetamine hidden in a stereo box on the front passenger floorboard of the vehicle. Deputies interviewed the two women who left the hotel with Quinones, who told them he was up in a hotel room using methamphetamine with them. They also said Quinones left a gun in the hotel room. The gun, a Taurus 9mm pistol, was recovered by law enforcement officers.

At the time of his arrest, Quinones was on federal supervised release following his 2004 conviction for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Under federal statutes, Quinones is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Q. McCarther. It was investigated by the U.S. Marshal Service, the Kansas City, Mo., the Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

