Missouri man pleads guilty to double fatal shooting during drug robbery

A man from Missouri on Friday pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges and admitted a role in a triple shooting in 2021 that killed two.

Antaveon Bernard Le’Vell Kent, 22, St. Louis participated in a plan to steal marijuana that led to the March 16, 2021 shooting deaths of Kortlin Williams and Johnnie Jones, his plea agreement says. Another man was also shot but survived.

Kent, who went by “Trauma Traumatized” on Facebook, admitted using the social media site to communicate with his co-defendant, pick the targets and plan the robbery. When the victims arrived at a meeting spot in the 1100 block of Montgomery Street, Kent and his co-defendant opened fire, shooting all three victims, Kent’s plea agreement says. Kent and his co-defendant were planning on selling the marijuana. Police found 621 grams of marijuana in the victims’ vehicle.

Kent pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to distribute marijuana, attempt to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and two charges of possession and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime that resulted in the fatal shootings of Williams and Jones.

Demorion Little has pleaded not guilty to drug and gun charges in the case, including a firearms charge that accuses him of the fatal shooting of Rocoby Rodgers on Feb. 25, 2021.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police.