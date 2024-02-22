Missouri man pleads guilty to distributing fentanyl to drug overdose victim

Share To Your Social Network

A man from Jackson, Missouri on Wednesday admitted selling fentanyl to someone who later suffered a fatal overdose.

Dylan C. McMikle, 22, of Jackson, Missouri, pleaded guilty to one felony count of distribution of fentanyl. He admitted selling fentanyl to a 25-year-old Sikeston man early on the morning of Dec. 16, 2022. The victim snorted several lines of powdered fentanyl that McMikle provided and McMikle sold the victim an additional capsule containing fentanyl as he was leaving at approximately 6 a.m., McMikle’s plea agreement says The victim, who had been struggling with a serious addiction, died of a drug overdose that evening.

After the victim’s death, investigators found messages between the victim and McMikle about obtaining fentanyl. McMikle consented to a search of his home and officers found a small baggie of fentanyl powder and several fentanyl pills.

McMikle is scheduled to be sentenced on May 21. The distribution of fentanyl charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force, and the Sikeston Department of Public Safety. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Koester is prosecuting the case.

