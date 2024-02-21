Missouri man pleads guilty to child sexual abuse charges

Share To Your Social Network

A man from Pevely, Missouri, admitted on Tuesday to recording his sexual abuse of a minor.

Matthew Gamel, 36, acknowledged that he recorded his sexual abuse of the victim on at least four occasions. The victim was under 14 years of age at the time. In addition to the files documenting his abuse of the victim, he also admitted to possessing more than 1,700 media files containing child sexual abuse material that he obtained online. Gamel pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of receipt of child pornography.

Gamel is scheduled to be sentenced on May 22. As part of the plea, both sides have agreed to recommend a sentence of 25 years in prison.

The Pevely Police Department and the FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Hayes is prosecuting the case.

