Missouri man pleads guilty to arson at Planned Parenthood Clinic

A Columbia, Mo., man pleaded guilty in federal court to the arson at the Columbia Health Center (operated by Planned Parenthood Great Plains) on February 10, 2019.

Wesley Brian Kaster, 42, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Willie J. Epps Jr. to one count of maliciously using explosive materials to damage a building owned by an organization that receives federal financial assistance, and one count of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. Kaster has remained in federal custody without bond since his arrest on March 2, 2019.

By pleading guilty, Kaster admitted that he manufactured a Molotov cocktail on Feb. 10, 2019. On the same day, he broke the glass in the north entry door of the Columbia Health Center at 711 N. Providence Road and threw the Molotov cocktail into the facility. At approximately 4:10 a.m., the Columbia Fire Department arrived on the scene, investigated the damage caused by the explosive device, and collected evidence.

Kaster admitted that he took these actions because Planned Parenthood provided reproductive health services at the facility.

Under federal statutes, Kaster is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of 21 years in federal prison without parole.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 2 Shares