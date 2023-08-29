Missouri man pleads guilty to aiding armed robbery in St. Louis County

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man pleaded guilty to federal charges Monday and admitted aiding in the armed robbery of a St. Louis County Boost Mobile store in 2021.

Damonta Bridges, who is a convicted felon, also admitted possessing a firearm in a carjacked vehicle.

Bridges, 31, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis to a robbery charge and a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. As part of his plea, Bridges admitted being present at a Boost Mobile store at 12135 Bellefontaine Road on Aug. 9, 2021, when Kadijah McFadden pointed a firearm at a store employee and said, “Give me everything out the drawer right now.” McFadden stole about $630 from the register. She and Bridges both stole mobile phones.

Bridges also admitted that on Sept. 5, 2021, he was a passenger in a 2017 Jeep Cherokee that McFadden had carjacked at gunpoint earlier that day. McFadden was driving. After police spotted the stolen vehicle, Bridges threw a Stoeger 9m pistol out of the window. Both McFadden and Bridges were caught by police after McFadden crashed the Jeep.

As part of the plea, both prosecutors and Bridges’ lawyer will recommend a sentence of 137 months in prison at his sentencing hearing, scheduled for November 28.

McFadden, then 29, pleaded guilty in December to carjacking, discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on September 20.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the St. Louis County Police Department and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley Walker is prosecuting the case.

Related