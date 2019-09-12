Missouri man sentenced to 9-years in federal prison for meth, illegal firearms

A Nevada, Missouri, man was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine to distribute.

Justin Nolan, 28, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to nine years in federal prison without parole.

On March 13, 2019, Nolan pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Nevada police officers executed a search warrant at Nolan’s residence on April 4, 2018. Officers seized approximately 42 grams of methamphetamine, $5,898, and drug paraphernalia from an unlocked safe in Nolan’s bedroom. Officers also took a loaded Jiminez Arms .380-caliber pistol and a stolen Iver Johnson Cadet .38-caliber revolver from a locked safe in the bedroom.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to possess any firearm or ammunition. Nolan has a prior felony conviction for maintaining a public nuisance, related to maintaining a residence where illegal drugs were used, possessed, or distributed.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James J. Kelleher. It was investigated by the Nevada, Mo., Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

