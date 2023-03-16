Missouri man involved in police chase that ended in multi-vehicle crash, sentenced to 7 years in prison for illegal firearms, meth trafficking

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri man who was in a vehicle that led officers on a high-speed chase before crashing into several other vehicles was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine to distribute.

Myron Samare Mahaney, 23, of Mexico, Mo., was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to seven years and three months in federal prison without parole.

On Nov. 1, 2022, Mahaney pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a Nissan Rouge, in which Mahaney was a passenger, that was traveling 95 miles per hour on U.S. Highway 54 on March 14, 2022. The Nissan accelerated rapidly when the trooper turned on his lights and siren then drove onto U.S. Highway 50 in Jefferson City, traveling 107 miles per hour. The Nissan exited onto Dix Road and crashed into multiple vehicles that were stopped in traffic on southbound Dix Road.

Mahaney fled on foot from the vehicle but was taken into custody by Jefferson City police officers. Mahaney was carrying a crossbody bag that contained approximately 219 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun, and a loaded Springfield .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun. He had $2,086 in cash in his front pocket.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Mahaney has a prior felony conviction for unlawful use of a weapon after he pulled up to a residence, got out of his vehicle, yelled for the residents to come out and fight, and then started shooting toward the residence with his firearm, a Glock 19 with a 50-round drum.

The driver of the white Nissan was Malik Miller, 25, of Mokane, Mo. Miller pleaded guilty in Cole County, Mo., Circuit Court to felony charges of accessory to trafficking drugs, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting arrest. Miller was also sentenced in federal court on Feb. 10, 2023, to 15 years in federal prison without parole for being a felon in possession of a firearm in a separate and unrelated case.

This case was prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather D. Richenberger. It was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Jefferson City, Mo., Police Department.

