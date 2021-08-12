Missouri man indicted on federal hate crime and firearm charges

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A federal grand jury in Kansas City, Missouri, returned a two-count indictment charging a Missouri man with hate crime and firearm violations for shooting a teenager with the intent to kill because of the victim’s sexual orientation.

According to court documents, Malachi Robinson, 25, is charged with violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act and with using a firearm during, and in relation to, a crime of violence. Robinson allegedly shot the victim with a 9mm handgun because of his sexual orientation, causing significant non-fatal injuries.

If convicted, Robinson faces up to life in prison on the hate crime charge and a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, on the firearm charge. Robinson also faces a fine of up to $250,000 with respect to each charge.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Kansas City Field Office and the Kansas City Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David Ketchmark of the Western District of Missouri and Trial Attorneys Shan Patel and Eric Peffley of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, Acting U.S. Attorney Teresa A. Moore for the Western District of Missouri, and Acting Special Agent in Charge Michael Hensle of the FBI’s Kansas City Field Office made the announcement.

Related