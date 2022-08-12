Missouri man indicted on charges accusing him of threatening or cyberstalking five people

State News August 12, 2022 KTTN News
Cyberstalking News Graphic
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A Missouri man was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on charges accusing him of threatening or cyberstalking five people since October.

Robert Merkle, 53, of St. Louis, was indicted on three cyberstalking charges and two counts of transmitting a threat. Each charge carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.

The indictment accuses Merkle of threatening or harassing four people in January and one person in October.

A motion seeking to have Merkle held in jail pending trial says beginning in the summer of 2021, Merkle began harassing women online and via text messages. He sent text messages to women in Missouri and elsewhere containing rape threats, the motion says.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Town and Country Police Department.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Colleen Lang is prosecuting the case.   

Post Views: 306
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.