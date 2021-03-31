Missouri man indicted for threatening Los Angeles, California, Sheriff’s Department

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Missouri man has been indicted for threatening on the internet to injure employees of the Los Angeles County, California, Sheriff’s Department.

Joshua L. Bippert, 26, of Branson, was charged in a single-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo., on March 23, 2021. The indictment was unsealed and made public on Tuesday, March 30, following Bippert’s arrest and initial court appearance.

The federal indictment alleges that Bippert communicated the threat over the internet to the Sheriff’s Department between Sept. 20 and 21, 2020.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Casey Clark. It was investigated by the FBI and the Los Angeles County, Calif., Sheriff’s Department.

