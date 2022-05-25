Missouri man indicted for stealing 36 firearms from gun store

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for stealing 36 firearms in the burglary of a Lone Jack, Missouri gun store.

Edward A. Robinson, Jr., 22, of Sugar Creek, was charged in a two-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday, May 18. That indictment was unsealed and made public upon Robinson’s arrest and initial court appearance.

Deputies with the Jackson County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department responded to an alarm at MTC Gun, a federally licensed firearms dealer in Lone Jack, at 5:16 a.m. on Feb. 7, 2022. Deputies found evidence of forced entry at the building and began searching the area. A short time later, they found Robinson in a nearby field. Robinson was standing next to a motorcycle, with a large black bag slung over his shoulder. Deputies found the stolen firearms inside the bag and arrested Robinson.

The federal indictment charges Robinson with one count of stealing 36 firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer and one count of possessing 36 stolen firearms.

This case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Bradshaw. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Jackson County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department.