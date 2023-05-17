Missouri man indicted for producing child pornography

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Lohman, Mo., man was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to producing child pornography.

Anthony D. Pitts-Fugate, 30, was charged in a three-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. Today’s indictment replaces a criminal complaint filed against Pitts-Fugate on April 17, 2023.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original federal criminal complaint, Pitts-Fugate engaged in a Kik chat group that was being monitored by an undercover law enforcement officer. Pitts-Fugate allegedly produced and sent to the undercover officer a video and a photo of a child being sexually assaulted.

Pitts-Fugate was arrested at his residence on April 17, 2023, and remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing.

Today’s indictment charges Pitts-Fugate with one count of producing child pornography, one count of distributing child pornography, and one count of possessing child pornography.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley S. Turner. It was investigated by the FBI, the Cole County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, and the Boone County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department.

Related