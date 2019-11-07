Missouri man indicted for meth, illegal firearms after high-speed chase that ended in crash

A Columbia, Missouri, man who crashed his vehicle in a high-speed chase has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing methamphetamine and firearms.

Kenneth C. Fredenburg, 33, was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Missouri, on Tuesday, November 5. The indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed against Fredenburg on Oct. 24, 2019.

The federal indictment charges Fredenburg with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the original criminal complaint, a Christian County, Missouri, sheriff’s deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Chrysler 300 driven by Fredenburg on Sept. 25, 2019. Fredenburg failed to stop, leading the deputy in a high-speed pursuit that reached 120 miles per hour until Fredenburg drove through a residential yard on Highway 65 in Ozark, Missouri, and crashed into a tree. Fredenburg ran from the vehicle; the deputy took a female passenger into custody.

The deputy searched Fredenburg’s vehicle and found approximately 72.9 grams of methamphetamine, numerous baggies, and a set of digital scales inside a black bag. In the door pocket of the front passenger door, the deputy found approximately 8.3 grams of methamphetamine. The deputy found a Springfield Armory 9mm handgun on the floorboard behind the driver’s seat, a Taurus 9mm handgun on the driver’s side floorboard, and a tactical vest with multiple gun magazines on the back seat.

Law enforcement officers located Fredenburg in Springfield, Missouri, on Oct. 22, 2019, and he was placed under arrest.

