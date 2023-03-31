Missouri man found guilty of sexually abusing two minors

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced that his office obtained thirteen felony convictions against 43-year-old Frank Parry of Steele, Missouri, for sexually abusing two minors, one for an extended period of time.

Parry fled to Mexico and was apprehended crossing back into the United States by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Later, while being held at the Pemiscot County Jail, Parry forged a series of letters posing as one of the victims, as a friend of a victim, and as another inmate, all in unsuccessful attempts to thwart prosecution. Parry faces up to four consecutive life sentences, plus 84 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

The Pemiscot County jury deliberated for approximately two hours before returning convictions for thirteen (13) felony counts: four counts of Child Molestation in the First Degree, Statutory Sodomy in the Second Degree, four counts of Forgery, Tampering with a Witness, Tampering with a Judicial Official, Harassment in the First Degree, and Failure to Appear.

The criminal investigation was initiated by the Steele Police Department, and conducted by the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office assumed representation following a finding that the Pemiscot County Prosecuting Attorney had a conflict of interest, due to threats made by the defendant, posing as another inmate.

The case was tried by Assistant Attorneys General Melissa A. Pierce and Brannon Jordan with assistance from Investigator Carl Schwartze and Victim Advocate Melissa Koetting.

Sentencing is set before Judge Fred W. Copeland, for May 15, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. in Pemiscot County. The defendant was previously found by Judge Reeves to be a prior and persistent offender and subject to enhanced sentences.

