Missouri man facing charges after teenager’s suspected overdose death

A Missouri man is facing a federal drug charge after allegedly providing fentanyl to a 19-year-old who then suffered what is suspected to be a fatal overdose.

William Edward Martin, 21, of St. Louis County, was charged by complaint with one count of distributing a controlled substance. He appeared in federal court Tuesday and waived his right to a detention hearing, meaning he will be held in jail pending the resolution of his case.

Charging documents say Martin sold fentanyl to the teen when they met in a Walgreens parking lot in Arnold on the evening of June 23. Surveillance video shows the woman getting into a BMW with Martin. A short time later, Martin can be seen dragging the teen out of the BMW and placing her in the backseat of her vehicle, where she then suffered a suspected fentanyl overdose, the charging documents say. She was found dead the next morning.

Martin was spotted in the BMW by Arnold police officers on Wednesday. He then sped away. Investigators later discovered a safe in the car containing suspected fentanyl, LSD, mushrooms, prescription drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

Martin was subsequently arrested by police with a loaded pistol.

Charges outlined in a criminal complaint are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Arnold Police Department.