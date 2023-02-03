Missouri man faces multiple carjacking charges, one in which he killed the driver

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri man already facing charges for one non-fatal carjacking in August was indicted on charges Wednesday that alleges he committed a fatal carjacking in July.

The superseding indictment alleges that Loyse Dozier, 20, of St. Louis, discharged a firearm during the fatal carjacking of a 2014 Mercedes sedan on July 10, 2022.

Court documents indicate that carjacking occurred at a market in the 300 block of Chambers Road in Riverview, in St. Louis County.

Dozier now faces charges of carjacking resulting in death, brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, resulting in death, attempted carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury, possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm as a previously convicted felon.

A prior indictment and criminal complaint also alleged that Dozier attempted to take a 2019 Kia Optima at gunpoint on August 1 from a woman who was sitting in her car in the parking lot of the Walgreens at 1400 North Grand Boulevard in St. Louis. A gunman approached the woman and demanded her keys, then shot her multiple times after she handed the keys over. The gunman fled when an off-duty Florissant Police officer working security inside the store ran outside.

Shell casings recovered at the Walgreens matched casings found at the market, the complaint says. A cell phone belonging to Dozer was found in the Kia and when he was arrested he was caught with a gun, the indictments and complaints allege. Dozier is a previously convicted felon and barred from possessing a firearm.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the St. Louis County Police Department, and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Martin is prosecuting the case.

