Missouri man charged with three armed robberies, faces up to 20 years in prison

A Missouri man appeared in court Tuesday to face charges accusing him of three armed robberies or attempted robberies of St. Louis County businesses and the discharge of a firearm during one of the incidents.

Matthew Sabir, 37, from Wentzville, was indicted July 27 in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on three robbery charges, one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

He appeared in court briefly Tuesday and is scheduled to appear again Friday.

The indictment accuses Sabir of the armed robbery of a White Castle restaurant at 7380 Olive Boulevard in University City on June 22, the attempted robbery of a BP gas station at 4403 North Hanley Road in Berkeley on June 23, and another robbery of the White Castle that same day. During the second White Castle robbery, Sabir shot at employees, the indictment alleges.

One employee was struck multiple times, court documents say.

Within hours of the second set of robberies, University City and Berkeley police cooperated in identifying Sabir as a suspect.

The robbery charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. The discharge of a firearm charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and the brandishing charge carries a minimum 7-year term.

Sabir is also facing charges in St. Louis County Circuit Court.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the University City Police Department, and the Berekely Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Linda Lane is prosecuting the case.