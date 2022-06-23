Missouri man charged with incest and rape after DNA test proves he is child’s father

State News June 23, 2022 KTTN News
Booking photo of Richard Bennett (Photo courtesy Camden County Sheriff's Department)
A Camden County man is in jail without bond on charges of incest.

 

 

Investigators say DNA evidence confirmed Richard Bennett shares a child with a family member. Police say a concerned person close to the family alerted police that something was wrong.

”In June of last year, we got a report through a source that indicated Richard Bennett was a suspect in a sexual abuse case of a family member,” said Scott Hines, a sergeant with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Police were able to get a search warrant for the baby’s DNA which showed Bennett is the father. ”The child is indeed the child of Richard Bennett, to the tune of 99.999%,” said Sgt. Hines.

Bennett is charged with two felony counts of statutory rape and incest. 

(Photo courtesy Camden County Sheriff’s Department)

