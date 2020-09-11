Missouri man charged with drug trafficking, illegal firearms

A Missouri, man has been charged in federal court with drug trafficking and illegally possessing firearms after law enforcement officers found firearms and large quantities of illegal drugs in his vehicle at the Argosy Casino.

Dominick A. Campos, 40, of Kansas City, was charged in a two-count complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Mo., on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

The federal criminal complaint charges Campos with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the federal criminal complaint, law enforcement identified Campos during an investigation into drug sales in the Kansas City metropolitan area. Campos was arrested at the Argosy Casino on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Following his arrest, Campos told officers he had been selling approximately one kilogram of methamphetamine each week since April 2020. When officers searched Campos’s car, they found a Zastava Serbian AK-47-style 7.62x39mm rifle, a Hi-Point .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun, nearly 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, approximately 3.7 kilograms of marijuana, 276 grams of suspected psilocybin mushrooms, 294 1100mg THC cartridges of LA Kush, 385 grams of suspected marijuana wax, 65 500mg THC edibles, 735 suspected acetaminophen/hydrocodone pills, 52 unknown pills, two notebooks that contained records of suspected drug transactions, drug paraphernalia, and $40,240.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert M. Smith. It was investigated by the Lee’s Summit, Mo., Police Department, the Jackson County Drug Task Force, and the FBI.

