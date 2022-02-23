Missouri man charged in failed restaurant robbery, after employees wrestle him to the ground and take his gun

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Missouri man was charged in federal court on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The man attempted to rob an Independence, Missouri restaurant but was thwarted when employees wrestled him to the floor and took away his gun.

Bryan C. Byers, 23, of Kansas City, was charged in a three-count criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Mo.

The criminal complaint charges Byers with one count of armed robbery, one count of using a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the federal criminal complaint, Byers robbed Lucky Buffet, 2931 S. Noland Road in Independence, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21. Byers, armed with a Glock handgun, approached two restaurant employees who were working near the sushi station in the restaurant. Byers allegedly pointed the gun at them and told them they had five seconds to give him the cash from the cash register or he would kill them. The employees opened the register drawer, the affidavit says, and Byers began taking money from the register. Both employees attacked Byers and took the gun from him. Byers was restrained until police arrived.

Byers, who was on the ground in the vestibule of the restaurant, was arrested and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Police officers found approximately $873 scattered on the floor of the restaurant.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Byers was on probation for the felony crimes of armed robbery and stealing a motor vehicle at the time of the alleged offense.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Byron H. Black. It was investigated by the Independence, Mo., Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Related