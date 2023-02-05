Missouri man arrested on child pornography charge

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A man from St. Louis County, Missouri was arrested Friday on a federal charge of receiving child pornography.

Christopher D. Cotton, 32, appeared in U.S. District Court in St. Louis later Friday and pleaded not guilty. He was indicted this week.

The indictment alleges that Cotton used electronic devices to receive multiple videos and images containing child pornography, including videos featuring infants.

A motion seeking to have him jailed until trial says Cotton traded child pornography with others, possessed thousands of videos and images containing child pornography, and had asked for and received sexual images from minors that he’d communicated with via social media.

The motion says the investigation began with a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after someone uploaded files containing child sexual abuse material to Dropbox.

The case was investigated by the Maryland Heights Police Department, the St. Louis County Special Investigations Unit, and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson prosecuted the case.

