Missouri man arrested for promoting child pornography

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control arrested Christepher Tubbs, 35, of Lebanon, Missouri, for promoting and possession of child pornography. The arrest was the result of a lengthy investigation conducted by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit and the Missouri Digital Forensic Center.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Tubbs’ residence located on Glenridge Street, in Lebanon. As a result of the search, investigators seized child pornography and computer equipment. Tubbs was arrested and transported to the Laclede County Jail. The Laclede County Prosecuting Attorney formally charged Tubbs with five counts of promoting child pornography and 11 counts of possession of child pornography. Tubbs’ bond was set at $25,000. The Patrol was assisted by the Lebanon Police Department.

The Division of Drug and Crime Control encourages Internet users to promptly report to the Patrol or local law enforcement anyone who attempts to engage in unwanted, inappropriate, or sexualized communications with children.

