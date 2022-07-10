Missouri man arrested after vehicle strikes spike strips deployed by patrol

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kansas City man after a vehicle struck spike strips and overturned in Carroll County on Friday afternoon, July 8, 2022

Thirty-eight-year-old Aaron Dayton was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, and driving while revoked. He was released to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital, where he was taken by emergency medical services with serious injuries.

The vehicle traveled west on Highway 24 before hitting the spike strips west of County Road 287. The vehicle then ran off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, overturned, and came to rest on its top.

The vehicle was totaled the Patrol notes Dayton did not wear a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the sheriff’s departments from Chariton and Carroll counties as well as Carroll County EMS.