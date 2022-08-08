Missouri man admits threatening to blow up a synagogue

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man from Missouri admitted threatening to blow up a St. Louis synagogue in 2021.

Cody Steven Rush of St. Louis admitted calling the St. Louis office of the FBI on Nov. 5, 2021, and saying, “I’m going to blow up a church.” Rush gave his name and identified his target as the Central Reform Congregation in St. Louis. Rush said he would take action the next morning when people were inside. Rush said he hated Jewish people. He called back later and again threatened to attack the synagogue “while they are in service.” Asked if had anything else he wanted to say, Rush said, “Yeah, that I hate them with rage.”

In a third call, Rush gave his location, which was on the same street as the CRC. When authorities called Rush back, he again made threats.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the St. Louis County Police Department, and the FBI found Rush, who told them, “I am feeling suicidal and homicidal. I just feel like killing Jews.” He was arrested without incident.

Rush, 30, pleaded guilty Monday in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to the use of a telephone and instrument of interstate commerce to make a threat. The charge carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 8.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and the St. Louis County Police Department.