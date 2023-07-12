Missouri man accused of fatal hit and run charged with federal gun crime

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man accused of a fatal hit and run in St. Louis appeared in court Monday after being arrested on a federal gun charge.

Martez D. Lindsey, 31, was indicted on June 14 on one felony count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. A motion to have him held in jail until trial says police found the gun in April while investigating a November 22, 2022 hit and run and while conducting a court-approved search of his home. It also says “Lindsey continued joyriding through downtown St. Louis in a reckless manner” after the November incident.

Lindsey pleaded not guilty to the charge in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Monday.

Lindsey is currently facing charges in St. Louis Circuit Court of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary Bluestone is prosecuting the case.

Related