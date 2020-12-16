Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares

A U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was indicted by a federal grand jury today for stealing mail from customers on his route and depositing their checks into his own bank account.

Lane A. Snider, 21, Kansas City, Kansas, was charged in a 13-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo.

Snider was employed as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Kansas City, Mo., from June 13 to Aug. 6, 2020. Snider allegedly took then opened mail addressed to customers on his route. He removed checks from the opened mail, the indictment says, and deposited them into his own bank account.

Today’s indictment charges Snider with one count of stealing mail and 12 counts of bank fraud. Each of the 12 bank fraud counts is related to the deposit of a stolen check, ranging from $25 to $500.

This case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Courtney R. Pratten. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigated it.

