Missouri Lottery player wins $100,000 prize at Jackson County QuikTrip

State News September 12, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Cash Bonanza lotttery ticker
A Missouri Lottery player struck luck with a $100,000 prize after purchasing a “Cash Bonanza” ticket at QuikTrip, located at 705 S.W. 40 Highway in Blue Springs. The winner, whose name was not disclosed, shared that this was his third ticket purchase during the early morning stop at the convenience store.

“I purchased two tickets, but something told me to get one more,” the winner said. “And that one was it!”

After scratching the ticket, the winner revealed his excitement to the store clerk, politely asking her not to make a scene. He mentioned a preference for this particular game, stating, “I have won small amounts on this ticket before, and I just like this one.”

The Missouri Lottery’s “$100 Million Cash Bonanza” ticket has awarded players more than $88.2 million in prizes since its release. However, significant prizes remain unclaimed, including two top prizes of $4 million each and four additional $100,000 prizes. In total, over $24.4 million is still available for future winners.

