Missouri Lottery $100,000 scratchers prize won in Brookfield

A Missouri Lottery player won the first $100,000 top prize on a “$100,000 Jackpot” Scratchers ticket after purchasing the new game at 7th Heaven, 104 W. Helm St., in Brookfield.

“It’s a new ticket,” the player explained. “I always try to play the new tickets.” After uncovering a prize on the first number, he knew it was a winner. But he didn’t realize how much he’d won until he revealed the rest of the ticket.

“It just kept on going. The more I scratched, the more I won,” he said. “I was in shock!”

“100,000 Jackpot” is a $5 game that features prizes from $5 up to $100,000. It currently has over $13.9 million in unclaimed prizes, including four more top prizes of $100,000 and three additional prizes of $25,000.

In FY21, players in Linn County won more than $2.7 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $270,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $736,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

