Missouri Livestock Symposium names Dr. David Patterson as inaugural Achievement Award recipient

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Missouri Livestock Symposium will recognize Dr. David Patterson as the inaugural recipient of the Missouri Livestock Symposium Achievement Award. Dr. Patterson will become a member of the Missouri Livestock Symposium Hall of Fame and will be inducted at a ceremony at the Symposium on Friday evening, December 3 in Kirksville, MO.

According to committee vice-chairman Zac Erwin, the Symposium committee wanted to build on their reach and replace previous awards with one that is more inclusive and recognizes livestock industry leaders for career achievements. “When you think about individuals that have had a tremendous impact on beef cattle production in Missouri, Dr. Patterson rises the top of that list,” said Erwin.

David Patterson is a Chancellor’s Professor in the Division of Animal Sciences at the University of Missouri. Patterson, a native of Montana, completed his BS and MS degrees at Montana State University, with research for his MS degree conducted at the USDA Livestock and Range Research Laboratory in Miles City, Montana. Patterson received his PhD in Reproductive Physiology from Kansas State University and joined the Division of Animal Sciences at the University of Missouri in 1996 after serving as State Extension Beef Specialist in Reproductive Physiology at the University of Kentucky.

Dr. Patterson received funding for the past 21 years from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s Competitive Grants Program to support his research and extension efforts. He was the first recipient of an integrated award in animal reproduction from NIFA. Patterson’s record of accomplishment includes over 600 refereed journal articles, scientific abstracts, proceedings papers and presentations at state, regional, national, and international meetings. Dr. Patterson’s research efforts gained wide industry acceptance over the course of his career, resulting in new strategies to synchronize estrus and ovulation in postpartum beef cows and replacement beef heifers.

Dr. Patterson led development of the Missouri Show-Me-Select® Replacement Heifer Program, drawing on the fundamentals upon which Extension and the Land Grant System were founded: “The use and application of what we know to create knowledge.” The Show-Me-Select® program enables participants to make practical production, management, and marketing decisions based on economics. The program had a significant impact on Missouri’s economy, acknowledged by Patterson receiving the University of Missouri President’s Award for Economic Development, and being named as one of “50 Missourians You Should Know”, by Ingram’s Kansas City Business Magazine. The Show-Me-Select® program created an on-going educational conduit for beef producers in Missouri focused on reproductive management and genetic improvement of their herds, and is the first statewide, on-farm beef heifer development and marketing program in the US.

Patterson was recognized as Man of the Year in Missouri Agriculture in 2001 for development and implementation of the Show-Me-Select program.

Dr. Patterson was a founding member and chair of the Beef Reproduction Task Force, a group formed at the turn of the century providing scientific-based recommendations for the application of reproductive technologies to the U.S. beef cattle industry. Dr. Patterson is a past recipient of the Continuing Service Award presented by the Beef Improvement Federation; the Frederick Blackmar Mumford Outstanding Faculty Member Award presented by the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources; the Research Award presented by the National Association of Animal Breeders; the MU C. Brice Ratchford Memorial Fellowship Award for commitment, dedication and effectiveness in advancing the land-grant mission; and the American Society of Animal Science Extension, Animal Industry Service, Animal Management, and Fellow Awards.

This Missouri Livestock Symposium is honored to recognize Dr. David Patterson with the Missouri Livestock Symposium Achievement Award for his career achievements.

The Missouri Livestock Symposium is set for December 3 and 4 at the William Matthew Middle School in Kirksville. It is the largest agricultural-based trade show and educational program in the Midwest. For more information about the Missouri Livestock Symposium, visit the Missouri Livestock Symposium website.

Related