Missouri Livestock Symposium keynote speaker, Dr. Frank Mitloehner, to speak on cows and climate change

Dr. Frank Mitloehner, University of California-Davis professor and air quality extension specialist will be the keynote speaker on Friday evening December 3rd at the 22nd annual Missouri Livestock Symposium, says Garry L. Mathes, chairman.

The Missouri Livestock Symposium returns to an in-person event on December 3 and 4, 2021 at the William Matthew Middle School in Kirksville, MO.

Zac Erwin, University of Missouri Extension field specialist in livestock and Symposium vice-chair states, “Livestock producers have faced an onslaught of bad press in recent years about how livestock production contributes to greenhouse gases, but there’s more to the story. Dr. Mitloehner is the leading expert on greenhouse gas production from livestock and will share the rest of that story.”

Dr. Mitloehner’s research activities focus on air quality, especially quantification of ammonia, dust, and odor emissions in dairies, beef feedlots, and poultry operations.

The Missouri Livestock Symposium focuses on finding leading experts in their respective fields to educate farmers, ranchers, and the general public on issues affecting livestock production and we are excited to bring Dr. Mitloehner to Kirksville in December.

The Missouri Livestock Symposium has an agricultural trade show on both days and educational programming on beef, horses, sheep, and goats on Saturday. The hours are 4 to 10 pm. Friday, December 3, and 8 am to 5 pm on Saturday, December 4.

The program is free, with no advance registration. The Symposium offers a free beef dinner at 6 p.m. Friday and free lunch on Saturday. Meals are coordinated by the Missouri Department of Agriculture and sponsored by Missouri commodity groups.

Details are on the internet on the Missouri Livestock Symposium website or ask at Adair County MU Extension Center, 660-665-9866, or Mathes at 660-341-6625.

