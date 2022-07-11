Missouri Livestock Symposium accepting applications for the Missouri Livestock Achievement Award

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Livestock Symposium is currently accepting nominations for the Missouri Livestock Achievement Award through August 31, 2022. This award recognizes an individual or organization demonstrating outstanding achievements and distinguished contributions to the livestock industry. Eligible applicants can be producers of livestock, agribusiness personnel, agency personnel, or agriculture educators in the state of Missouri. Other parties who have been long-time supporters of the Missouri livestock industry will also be considered.

The selected applicant will become a member of the Missouri Livestock Symposium Hall of Fame and be inducted during the Friday evening program of the Missouri Livestock Symposium on December 2. The award nomination form can be found on the Missouri Livestock Symposium website, by emailing [email protected], or by contacting the Adair County Extension office at 660-665-9866.

According to the committee chairman, Garry Mathes, this award combines the Missouri Livestock Person of the Year and Agriculture Educator’s Lifetime Achievement Awards and replaces them with one award that’s more inclusive and recognizes livestock industry leaders from across the state. Mathes stated, “our previous awards were localized to Northeast Missouri and the committee would like to expand and recognize leaders in the livestock industry across our State.”

Vice-chairman Zac Erwin, University of Missouri Extension Field Specialist in Livestock, states “the committee reflected on making changes that continue to expand our program into the livestock community and streamline our Friday night program.” Erwin added, “we know there are individuals, business and agency personnel, and educators that have made tremendous contributions to the livestock industry in this state and beyond, and we want to recognize them for their career achievements.”

The Missouri Livestock Symposium committee is hard at work planning the December 2 & 3, 2022 event held at the William Mathew Middle School in Kirksville, MO. They recently booked Diana Rodgers for their Friday evening keynote address. Rogers is a “real food” nutritionist and sustainability expert. She runs a clinical nutrition practice and hosts the Sustainable Dish Podcast. She speaks internationally about the intersection of optimal human nutrition, regenerative agriculture, and food justice. More recently, her work has focused on shifting the anti-meat narrative. Diana is co-author of, Sacred Cow: The Case for (Better) Meat and the director and producer of the companion film, Sacred Cow. Her new initiative, the Global Food Justice Alliance, advocates for the inclusion of animal-sourced foods in dietary policies for a more nutritious, sustainable, and equitable worldwide food system. She can be found on theSustainable Dish website and the Global Food Justice website.

The Symposium is currently accepting contracts for their trade show and program book advertising. Cover photo contest entries will be accepted through October 31. For more details visit the Missouri Livestock Symposium website or visit the Missouri Livestock Symposium Facebook page.