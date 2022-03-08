Missouri Lieutenant Governor seeks nominations for Senior Service Award

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

State Rep. Rusty Black is encouraging citizens from House District 7 to submit their nominees for the 2022 Lieutenant Governor’s Senior Service Award.

First created in 2005, the Lieutenant Governor’s Service Award acknowledges senior citizens who provide their local communities with at least 40 hours of community service per year. Recipients are individuals who epitomize the values of giving, being a good neighbor, and commitment and service to others. Representative Black encourages the community to nominate their deserving citizens electronically by filing their applications at this link.

“Our district is so blessed to have such incredible individuals who have dedicated their lives to selfless service and worked tirelessly to make their communities better, and we should all be sincerely thankful for the work they have done, and continue to do,” said Black. “This is a great way to do just that.”

