Missouri legislature passes bill with proposed gas tax

The Missouri Legislature has passed a bill that includes a proposed gas tax increase. During House debate on this final day of the regular session, St. Charles Republican Rep. Phil Christofanelli strongly opposes the measure that would ask Missouri voters in November whether the state should boost the tax by 2.5 cents annually for four years.

Supporters of a proposed increase say about 240-million dollars annually could be used to repair and replace Missouri’s aging infrastructure system. The bill heads to the governor for consideration.

